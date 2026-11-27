KOCHI: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Friday evening, capping the first day of her two-day visit to the state, which also saw her visiting the birthplace of Sri Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady and attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College in Thrissur.

The President arrived at the Sree Krishna College grounds by helicopter at 3.15 pm and proceeded to the Sreevatsam guest house, where Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath and District Collector Shikha Surendran received her.

Accompanied by her daughter Nityashree Murmu and Governor Om Prakash Mathur, the President reached the temple, where thantri P C Dineshan Namboothiripad accorded her a traditional Poornakumbham welcome. She offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum, made a monetary offering and visited the subsidiary shrines.

The minister presented her with a wooden sculpture of Krishna, while the Devaswom chairman gifted her a two-foot-tall sculpture of Lord Venugopala and a miniature model of the temple’s golden caparison. Before leaving, the President waved to devotees waiting at the eastern nada.

Earlier, addressing the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College at Kuttanellur, Murmu lauded Kerala’s contributions to enhancing the international reputation of Ayurveda and preserving and enriching traditional medical knowledge.