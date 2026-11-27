PATHANAMTHITTA: Pilgrim footfall at Sabarimala has declined over the past three days after the hill shrine recorded the highest single-day turnout of the season on Monday. As many as 75,234 pilgrims had darshan at the shrine by midnight on Monday (November 23), the highest daily footfall since the temple was opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The number dropped to 65,356 on Tuesday and further to 59,601 on Wednesday, indicating a gradual easing of the pilgrim rush.

On Thursday, around 31,000 pilgrims had climbed the hill by 11 am. The footfall picked up later in the day, with 60,974 devotees having darshan by 6 pm.

Despite the fluctuations, the pilgrim movement has remained manageable, with the police and other departments regulating the flow of devotees along the trekking path and at Sannidhanam.

However, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar said pilgrim numbers had returned to normal. He said there had been a dip during the first three or four days of the season, when only around 40,000 of the 60,000 pilgrims who had booked slots turned up. Currently, around 80,000 pilgrims are arriving every day, he said.

The board suspects that the initial dip was partly due to some people deliberately blocking online booking slots to sell them to others. It subsequently lodged a complaint with the police cyber cell. “Initially, I think some people tried to sort of corner a few slots and sell them,” Jayakumar said, adding that the practice stopped after reports of the police inquiry appeared in the media.