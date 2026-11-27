THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF has formed a subcommittee to study the new liquor policy and submit recommendations on the draft to the front’s leadership.

Former MLA K Sivadasan Nair is the convener of the panel. Its members are P J Joy, Joy Abraham, MLAs K Jayanth and Vishnu Mohan, Vakkanad Radhakrishnan and C A Ajeer. Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the panel.

The IUML has no representation on the panel, as the party has decided to stay away from discussions. A committee headed by Excise Minister M Liju has prepared the draft liquor policy. The subcommittee will examine its proposals and consider the views and suggestions of the UDF constituent parties. The cabinet is yet to give final approval to the draft. Before it does so, the panel will submit a report to the UDF leadership, suggesting changes.

The chief minister had announced that the new liquor policy would be in place before November 30. Policy matters are usually discussed at meetings of the full UDF. However, the front has not held a meeting in the past six months.