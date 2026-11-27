KALPETTA: With 102.85 tonnes of electronic waste collected in just three months, Wayanad is poised to become India’s first e-waste-free district. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will formally declare the achievement at a function at Chandragiri Auditorium in Kalpetta on Friday, marking a major milestone in the district’s efforts towards scientific waste management.

The campaign, launched under the district’s BHOOMI initiative, covered all 23 panchayats and three municipalities. The collected e-waste will be handed over to authorised agencies for scientific processing and disposal.

Agriculture Minister and Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, who spearheaded the campaign, said the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts by local self-government institutions, Haritha Karma Sena, sanitation workers, government departments, traders, restaurant owners and residents.

“The achievement is the outcome of the efforts made by various local self-government institutions, including Haritha Karma Sena, over the past three months to make the district free of e-waste,” Siddique said.

The initiative is part of the broader Nirmalam waste-free Kerala campaign. A campaign to make tourist destinations plastic-free will also be launched on Friday.