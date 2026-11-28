Does history ever end? More importantly, in a land as ancient as India, when did it begin? These questions were among the many that preoccupied eminent gynaecologist Dr P Radhakrishnan.
His latest book, ‘10,000 Varshathe Bharatacharitram: Sathyavum Mithyayum’, is a compilation of the answers he discovered.
“My book is a review of history based on the questions any common Indian may have when reading or studying history as it is currently written,” says the senior surgeon.
“I asked myself, ‘How can we hold in reverence the invaders who slaughtered our people?’ Also, why were the contributions of people like Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose sidelined in earlier accounts of our freedom struggle?”
What intrigued him more was the age of Indian civilisation. “Our academic texts say it’s around 3500 BCE. But John Keay’s much-acclaimed book puts the period of the Rig Veda around 6500 BC, as it was written on the banks of the Saraswati River. So, how old is our civilisation, actually? These questions led me into a deep study of several books over three years,” says Dr Radhakrishnan.
The 564-page tome deals chronologically with the periods India went through, from the pre-Vedic era to 10 years after Independence.
“My references ranged over 100 books, from Keay’s ‘India: The History from the Earliest of Civilisation to the Boom of the 20th Century’ and ‘Ancient Geography of India’ by Alexander Cunningham to ‘The Scoop’ by Kuldip Nayyar, ‘Kerala Charithram’ by Sreedhara Menon, ‘History of Indian Independence Struggle’ by E M S Namboodiripad, works by B K Ghosh on Rig Samhita, ‘Baburnama’, and J Sarkar’s ‘History of Aurangzeb’,” he says.
The reading, he says, made him aware that history is often not a statement of facts but an interpretation by those who write it.
The book also delves into the emergence of the caste system. “There are several anecdotes in the book, quoted from the Rig Veda as well as from the writings of people like Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Aurobindo. I have also analysed the manuals kept by the Mughal kings and the British,” says Dr Radhakrishnan.
“The Rig Vedic translations I studied never mention a caste system. They speak of a varna system, where aptitude, and not birth, was the yardstick.
There were sages from what you now call the ‘lower castes’. There were also Vedic gurus like Satyakama, who was born of a maidservant. So, how can one say that caste was decreed by the Vedas?”
Dr Radhakrishnan pins the blame on the Mughals and British for discrimination based on caste. “Accounts that I researched prove this. Over time, the segregation they imposed became the norm,” he says.
Another aspect the book deals with is the concepts of Buddhism. “First, Gautama Buddha never made a new religion. He only reaffirmed what was said in texts such as the Upanishads and the Gita,” he says.
“The Buddha’s eight principles did not include ahimsa. The concept emerged about 300 years later, during the Ashoka period — after the Kalinga war. So, to attribute ahimsa as the core concept of Buddhism is a myth. Buddha spoke of enlightenment, like Sree Narayana Guru and Adi Sankara did.”
He adds that there are several such discrepancies in Kerala history too. “The way some sections of historians glorified Tipu is a classic example,” he says. “He was no saviour; he was a slaughterer.”
Dr Radhakrishnan says he is aware of being accused of ‘agenda’, and is open to debate “based on facts alone”.
“I am not bothered about any tag being attached to my name. Now, think the other way around. How many have actually probed, or even wondered aloud, if the history that we were served in the past was part of some agenda?” he asks.
“Do you really believe it was the absolute truth that was presented over generations? I would say not many were bold enough to raise uncomfortable questions in the past. Even if some did, their versions and voices were mostly drowned in the din.”
He points out that it took 75 years after Independence to replace King George V’s statue near India Gate with Netaji’s. “It happened only in 2022,” he smiles.
Dr Radhakrishnan says ‘Sathyavum Mithyayum’ — the second book after his autobiography — is “an honest” attempt at a review of Indian history. The doctor, also a passionate organic farmer, is now translating it into English.