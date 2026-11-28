Does history ever end? More importantly, in a land as ancient as India, when did it begin? These questions were among the many that preoccupied eminent gynaecologist Dr P Radhakrishnan.

His latest book, ‘10,000 Varshathe Bharatacharitram: Sathyavum Mithyayum’, is a compilation of the answers he discovered.



“My book is a review of history based on the questions any common Indian may have when reading or studying history as it is currently written,” says the senior surgeon.



“I asked myself, ‘How can we hold in reverence the invaders who slaughtered our people?’ Also, why were the contributions of people like Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose sidelined in earlier accounts of our freedom struggle?”