Want to hone your driving skills in crisis situations? Try the trijunction in front of the Kundamanbhagam Devi Temple during the morning rush hour.

It’s a driver’s nightmare, where the straight road from Peyad to Thirumala is intersected perpendicularly by another from the Kodunganoor area. In itself, that is nothing unusual. There are several such intersections, and no one considers them a traffic nightmare.



What makes this junction particularly tricky, however, is the steep gradient of the Kodunganoor road. It descends into a deep trough before climbing sharply to meet the Peyad-Thirumala road. And at the point where the two roads converge, there is an unmanned junction with no traffic signal.



Unnimaya S, who regularly takes this route to her office in Poojappura, finds it “a test” of her driving skills. “The road is chaotic during peak hours. To join the flow of traffic from Peyad towards Thirumala and then Poojappura, I have to wait on the incline, either keeping the vehicle in half-clutch or using the handbrake,” she says.



“A slight lapse, and I could hit the vehicle behind me.”



Unnimaya wishes there was some mechanism to regulate traffic to spare commuters like her the ordeal.