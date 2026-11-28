Want to hone your driving skills in crisis situations? Try the trijunction in front of the Kundamanbhagam Devi Temple during the morning rush hour.
It’s a driver’s nightmare, where the straight road from Peyad to Thirumala is intersected perpendicularly by another from the Kodunganoor area. In itself, that is nothing unusual. There are several such intersections, and no one considers them a traffic nightmare.
What makes this junction particularly tricky, however, is the steep gradient of the Kodunganoor road. It descends into a deep trough before climbing sharply to meet the Peyad-Thirumala road. And at the point where the two roads converge, there is an unmanned junction with no traffic signal.
Unnimaya S, who regularly takes this route to her office in Poojappura, finds it “a test” of her driving skills. “The road is chaotic during peak hours. To join the flow of traffic from Peyad towards Thirumala and then Poojappura, I have to wait on the incline, either keeping the vehicle in half-clutch or using the handbrake,” she says.
“A slight lapse, and I could hit the vehicle behind me.”
Unnimaya wishes there was some mechanism to regulate traffic to spare commuters like her the ordeal.
So does Vysakh R, a government employee, who calls his daily commute via this route a struggle. “Why not install a permanent traffic signal at the junction? It’s a busy road connecting Peyad, which is fast becoming a residential township, to Thirumala. That would solve half the problem,” he says.
“To add to the woes, road work is under way almost at the junction, reducing the available space and making it extremely difficult for vehicles from Kodunganoor to merge smoothly with the traffic.”
Sumesh R, who runs a shop near the junction, witnesses chaos every day. “The problem is that the road from Peyad is two-way. This makes it difficult for vehicles coming from Kodunganoor to join it after climbing the incline. It requires a delicate balance. Even a small slip could cause a major accident,” he says.
“It’s not that there is no monitoring. I have seen traffic personnel stationed here occasionally to regulate the flow. But their presence is irregular.”
Ward councillor Girikumar V G says the issue has persisted for years, with representations made to the authorities during the previous government.
“The matter also came up for discussion at the Janamaithri meetings. We were told then that the steep gradient of the Kodunganoor road would be eased as part of the road-widening works in the area,” he says.
“It was following our representations that a police officer was finally deputed to regulate traffic. However, the road-widening works do not seem to be progressing, nor is the deployment of traffic personnel regular.”
Girikumar also believes a traffic signal could provide some relief. “I will take up the issue with the MLA and other authorities,” he adds.
Speaking to TNIE, ACP (Traffic - North) Vidyadharan K A acknowledges that he has noted the problem. “Residents have raised this issue. We are looking into the matter and will take the necessary steps soon,” he says.