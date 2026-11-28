THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Banks will be liable for any loss if they cash a cheque that is clearly altered, the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled. It dismissed an appeal filed by South Indian Bank’s Cherthala branch against an adverse order from the Alappuzha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

According to the case, K R Mohandas of Pattanakkad, Cherthala, had given a cheque for Rs 75,000, dated September 7, 2011, to a man named Manoharan. Manoharan did not present it within the six-month validity period. But instead of returning it, the man changed the year on the cheque from 2011 to 2012. He then cashed it at the bank.

The bank said it saw no visible change on the cheque and that Mohandas had not directed it to stop payment. It argued that the complaint should be against Manoharan, not the bank.

The Commission did not accept this. It said the change in the date was clearly visible. A Forensic Science Laboratory report found that the year had been changed from 2011 to 2012, along with other corrections. The Commission said that honouring such a cheque was a deficiency in service. It also found that the bank official who cleared the cheque had not followed standard procedure.