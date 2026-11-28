THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Banks will be liable for any loss if they cash a cheque that is clearly altered, the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled. It dismissed an appeal filed by South Indian Bank’s Cherthala branch against an adverse order from the Alappuzha District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
According to the case, K R Mohandas of Pattanakkad, Cherthala, had given a cheque for Rs 75,000, dated September 7, 2011, to a man named Manoharan. Manoharan did not present it within the six-month validity period. But instead of returning it, the man changed the year on the cheque from 2011 to 2012. He then cashed it at the bank.
The bank said it saw no visible change on the cheque and that Mohandas had not directed it to stop payment. It argued that the complaint should be against Manoharan, not the bank.
The Commission did not accept this. It said the change in the date was clearly visible. A Forensic Science Laboratory report found that the year had been changed from 2011 to 2012, along with other corrections. The Commission said that honouring such a cheque was a deficiency in service. It also found that the bank official who cleared the cheque had not followed standard procedure.
The appeal petition was heard by SCDRC bench comprising its president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar and members Ajithkumar D and K R Radhakrishnan. Mohandas was represented by advocates Sreevaraham N G Mahesh and Sheeba Sivadasan. It upheld the District Commission’s order directing the bank to pay Rs 75,000 with interest, plus `5,000 as costs. It also dismissed the bank’s appeal and ordered it to pay another `10,000 in costs.
Mohandas died while the appeal was pending. The money will go to his mother, wife and two sons.
CHEQUE CASE
K R Mohandas gives a cheque for C75,000 to Manoharan on September 7, 2011
Cheque’s validity expires
Manoharan changes year to 2012, cashes it at South Indian Bank
Forensic Science Laboratory report confirms date alteration
Bank ordered to pay C75,000 with interest plus C15,000 costs, consumer forum orders