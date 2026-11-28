THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command is considering summoning warring leaders from Keralam to New Delhi as it steps up efforts to contain the escalating factional feud in the state unit.

The AICC leadership is increasingly concerned that the infighting is spilling into the public domain at a time when the UDF government has barely completed six months in office. The leadership fears that the continuing discord could affect the functioning of the government and weaken the party’s organisational stability. There is also concern that the discontent within the Congress is beginning to find an echo among its allies in the UDF.

The high command has already stepped in, asking leaders to refrain from making provocative public statements against one another. AICC general secretary in charge of Keralam Deepa Dasmunsi has spoken to several senior leaders in an effort to ease tensions. She reportedly urged them to avoid statements that could further aggravate the situation.

Following the intervention, leaders from rival camps have decided to hold back their public responses for now. They have agreed that differences should be raised and discussed within the party rather than aired in public.

However, several leaders have pointed to the failure to convene meetings of the KPCC executive committee and the political affairs committee, saying there is no proper forum for discussing the issues. “Now we have decided to hold our opinion until the high command takes a decision,” said a senior Congress leader.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who is in Delhi to attend the state power ministers’ meeting, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. He also held discussions with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Sunny is scheduled to meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday before returning to Keralam.