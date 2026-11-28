KOZHIKODE: Methil Radhakrishnan has given a new language and sensibility to Malayalam literature, said Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Presenting the Ezhuthachan award instituted by Kerala government to the writer, Satheesan said uniqueness is the greatest quality in literature. The award consists of Rs five lakh and a citation.

"I was amazed by the narrative style and language of Methil's writings when read him for the first time. He succeeded in blending science and philosophy in his works," he said, adding Methil went beyond modernism in literature.

Satheesan said Methil's works will be read and interpreted by the coming generations who would find new meanings in the writing. "Only a very few writers can claim the quality, he said.

Minster for Culture P C Vishnunath presided over the meeting. M K Raghavan,.MP, MLAs K Jayanath, K Praveen Kumar, Special Secretary (Cultural Affairs) K Gopalakrishnan, District Collector M S Madhavikkutty, Kerala Sahithya Academy president Kalpetta Narayanan and jury member Sara Joseph attended the function.