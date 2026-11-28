India’s story of establishing a presence in Antarctica was nothing short of a miracle. A remote, ice-cloaked continent governed by the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, it has since become a hub for scientific research, with around 70 permanent and seasonal stations operated by dozens of countries.



Filmmaker Santosh Saligram believes India’s achievement in 1983 deserves greater recognition. “There were many countries which set up permanent wintering bases there, but none had done it in under 60 days during an Antarctic summer. And that too at a time when the world wasn’t as connected as it is now,” he says.



Santosh, along with his wife Saurabha Rao, has documented this feat in ‘Miracle in Antarctica: The Forgotten Story of Dakshin Gangotri’.