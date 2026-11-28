THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly, beginning on November 30, will take up nine Bills, including two amendments to university laws, a proposed legislation on the establishment and regulation of private universities, and a Bill on sports persons’ welfare and sports development.

“The session will continue until December 10, with nine sitting days earmarked for legislative business. Eight days have been set apart for legislative business and one day for non-official members’ business, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told reporters here on Friday.

Among the key legislations on the agenda are the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2026 that deal mainly with the composition of search committees for vice-chancellor selection. The house will also consider the Keralam Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) and Keralam Knowledge Valley (Facilitation and Development) Bill, 2026.

The latter is a single piece of legislation covering both the regulation of private universities and the facilitation and development of Keralam Knowledge Valley, rather than two separate Bills.