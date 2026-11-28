PATHANAMTHITTA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has maintained that he is innocent in the microfinance case, asserting that no court would be able to convict him.

Talking to reporters here, he said the money received through the microfinance scheme had been distributed among the poor people.

“Many people are hoping that I will be punished. But those who expected to benefit from the money could not even recover the deposits they had made during the election,” he said, taking a swipe at his critics.

Responding to criticism that his favourable remarks about the chief minister amounted to a political U-turn, Vellappally said those who viewed it as such were free to do so.

He also remarked that V D Satheesan, who is now the chief minister, was not the same person he had been when he was the Leader of the Opposition earlier.

MICROFINANCE CASES: HC PULLS UP PROBE OFFICER

Kochi: Coming down heavily on the delay in filing final reports against the accused in the SNDP microfinance scheme fraud cases, the Kerala High Court observed that the delay reflected reluctance on the part of the investigating team, and raised suspicion that someone was working behind the scenes to prolong the cases.