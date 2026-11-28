KANNUR: President Droupadi Murmu attended the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur on November 28, receiving the salute as the chief guest.

Murmu congratulated the graduating trainees, including trainees from the Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries, on successfully completing their training. She also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the parents of the graduating officers and expressed her appreciation for their support and contribution.

Speaking at the event, Droupadi Murmu, President of India said, "The maritime domain has become important; in today's interconnected world, a large part of global trade moves through the seas. The security of the maritime roads is closely linked to the economic well-being of nations and the everyday lives of their people. Any disruption to the movement of the ships can affect the supply of essential goods, increase costs and ultimately place an additional burden on the ordinary citizen. You should remember that your service at sea is connected to the lives of the people in India. It contributes directly to the security, prosperity and well-being."

Droupadi Murmu arrived on the night of November 27 at the naval academy. The President was received by Kerala Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Minister for Higher Education Keralam Roji M John, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.