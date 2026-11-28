PATHANAMTHITTA: The hill shrine witnessed a moderate pilgrim turnout on Friday, with darshan proceeding smoothly despite a brief spell of rain and a weather alert issued for the pilgrimage centres. A total of 69,609 pilgrims climbed the hill shrine till 7 pm, including 9579 devotees through spot booking, according to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The hourly pilgrim count stood around 4081, indicating a steady flow of devotees.

The Nadapanthal also witnessed only a limited rush, with no major congestion reported. The relatively moderate footfall comes despite the traditional rush period associated with Vrischikam 12. The TDB expects the pilgrim turnout to increase in the coming days.

On Thursday, 73,744 devotees visited the shrine against the 85,000 virtual queue slots, even as rain affected the pilgrimage.