KOZHIKODE: Two private bus employees have been arrested by the Thamarassery Police in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman.

The accused, identified as bus driver KK Aneesh and cleaner PS Sajith, are reported to be friends of the survivor's father. Both men were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Aneesh is a driver on a bus operating on the Adivaram–Kozhikode route. The other accused, Sajith, is the cleaner on the bus.

According to the complaint, the woman was a regular passenger on the bus and became acquainted with the accused in April. The assault first took place while she was returning home after work at a private institution in Narikkuni. The accused picked her up in a car, allegedly gave her juice laced with drugs, and took her to a lodge where they sexually assaulted her.

The complaint further states that the accused recorded visuals of the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to circulate the footage on social media. Using these threats, they coerced her and subjected her to repeated sexual abuse, inside the parked bus also.

Traumatized by the ordeal, the survivor later visited the Thamarassery and Kakkur police stations in person to lodge a formal complaint. Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether additional individuals are involved in the crime.