IDUKKI: The forest department’s three-day mission to radio-collar wild tusker Chakkakomban ended in failure on Friday, with the elephant refusing to succumb to two tranquilliser shots and repeatedly evading the teams attempting to immobilise it.

After a difficult operation that saw the tusker swim across the Anayirankal dam and charge at the team, the department suspended the mission until further notice, citing concerns over the elephant’s sedation and poor visibility.

The operation reached a crucial stage around 3.30pm when the team fired the first tranquilliser dart at Omanakkudi, considered a suitable location for darting. The elephant moved towards the valley, where a second dose was administered, but it remained alert.

It then entered the Anayirankal reservoir and, after staying in the water for around 45 minutes, swam nearly two kilometres to the opposite bank. When the team brought kumki elephants close to the tusker, Chakkakomban turned violent and charged at the operation team, forcing them to retreat.

The team continued tracking the elephant and managed to drive it into the forest by around 6pm. However, with the elephant not adequately sedated and daylight fading, officials decided to call off the operation around 7pm.

Environmental activist K Bulbendran said Chakkakomban’s familiarity with earlier operations to capture Arikomban could be influencing its behaviour. The tusker is believed to have witnessed both attempts to capture Arikomban, its companion.