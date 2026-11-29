KOZHIKODE: A Class 7 student is in critical condition and on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after allegedly being assaulted by a Class 9 student near their school at Narikkuni.

The incident took place on Friday (November 27) at a residential school in the Narikkuni area. The younger boy suffered severe injuries to his lungs in the attack, leading doctors at the medical college hospital to shift him to a ventilator.

According to the complaint by the Class 7 student’s family, a group of students, including both the Class 7 and Class 9 boys, were watching a football match near the school premises when the altercation occurred.

The Class 9 student, who is a student leader, asked all the children to leave the spot and return to their classrooms. While the other students dispersed, the Class 7 student stayed behind, which allegedly led to the senior student assaulting him.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and the school authorities are recording the detailed statements of eyewitnesses.