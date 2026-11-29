While making the sculpture, from where did you get a reference?

That’s how we sculpt – we make drawings, models in clay, break them down, and so on. In this case, to be expressive, birds only have legs and a beak. If we want to feel pain, how do we make the viewer feel it? If Jatayu—fallen and lying tilted after being struck—didn’t have the leg exposed, how could we show that pain? We sculpted Jatayu trying to rise from there, without one wing. I thought the pain and that struggle should be expressed. That is why I raised the legs upwards like that.

You are a well-know filmmaker. Which is your biggest work: Jatayu or the film ‘Guru’?

They are two different things. As for the sculpture, I don’t think I would get enough time to make another sculpture this big. If I hadn’t done it then, it wouldn’t have happened. So I set aside time from cinema and did that. It stands out and it satisfies us because it reaches people. Cinema and the film ‘Guru’ is like that. It is a socially eye-opening attempt; it doesn’t have to open everyone’s eyes, but for some who have a spiritual inclination, being able to show that perspective is another kind of joy.

When you look back, which is your greatest creation?

The greatest creation is the film ‘Guru’. Not because ‘Guru’ was an Oscar entry or anything like that.

What’s the link between the film and the guru in your life? You are a devotee of a guru and is that what inspired your cinema?

Certainly, guru is guidance for us. Through a message of the guru, what I said loosely was that it is within us. The spiritual vision of the guru has deeply influenced us; it has influenced our life. It is from an HG Wells work, ‘The Country of the Blind’, that I got the idea for this film. When I became close to the guru, I realised that visionary people coming into the valley of the blind are our great gurus.

As far as they are concerned, it is their wish that we should also open our eyes. We dealt with all such people and sent them away. After dealing with them, religions were formed based on their names, like Christ, Krishna, Buddha, or Muhammad. We understood neither their language nor mission. Our blindness is blindness in our social perspectives. Then, when great gurus come to us as light, we are unable to recognise them; we stone them, we harm them. So, in that way, if a guru comes, how would it be? Karunakara Guru gave me this idea.