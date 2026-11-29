THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government’s proposed Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) and Kerala Knowledge Valley (Facilitation and Development) Bill, 2026, expected to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, envisages dedicated knowledge and investment zones beyond opening higher education to private players.

The Bill proposes a Kerala Knowledge Valley Development Authority headed by the chief minister to develop designated zones for higher education, research and technology industries.

The authority will prepare master plans covering land use, infrastructure, housing and transport, with provisions for affordable housing and public facilities for students, faculty and workers.

It also provides for land pooling, single-window clearances and a range of incentives for notified units. Government land can be assigned or leased to the authority for development, while private land can be pooled or rearranged only with the landowners’ application. Owners may receive developed plots, annuities or other benefits in return.

Foreign universities and foreign higher education institutions can establish campuses or centres in these zones, either independently or through joint ventures with Indian universities.

They will have to register with the authority and comply with UGC regulations. The authority will also facilitate research partnerships between foreign and domestic institutions and industry.

The Bill provides a separate route for private universities, which can be established outside Knowledge Valley areas. A sponsoring body must generally have at least 10 acres of contiguous land.

Existing private self-financing colleges under the sponsoring body, including aided colleges, can also be brought under the university, subject to conditions.

“The Bill has adequate safeguards for social inclusion. Private universities must reserve 15% of seats in each course for Scheduled Caste students and 5% for Scheduled Tribe students, subject to the availability of eligible candidates.