KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ruled that a claim for compassionate appointment cannot be rejected solely on the ground that the applicant is a married daughter. The court directed the Oriental Insurance Company to reconsider the application of a dependent daughter, which had been rejected on the grounds that she was married and had not been entirely dependent on her father, whose death prompted the application.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Shamalya Ullas of Thalassery, seeking consideration of her plea for appointment under the company’s Dying-in-Harness Scheme.

Adv T P Sajid, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that she is the daughter of late Ullas Kumar M C, who was working as a sub-staff member of the Oriental Insurance Company.

Following her father’s death, the petitioner applied for appointment under the company’s Dying-in-Harness Scheme. However, her application was rejected on the grounds that she was married and was not fully dependent on the deceased employee.

This prompted the petitioner’s mother to apply for a job under the scheme. Subsequently, the petitioner’s mother requested that her son, the petitioner’s brother, be considered for appointment under the same scheme.