KOCHI: In 2023, Reshma’s three-year-old son was diagnosed with autism, which set in motion a demanding schedule of regular counselling and therapy. Initially, a speech-therapy session cost Rs 200-300. Now, a 45-minute sitting sets her back over Rs 500.

“Early on, we wanted to ensure the best possible intervention for our child and did not mind the cost. But, as we moved from one session to another, we realised that this was not going to end anytime soon and started looking for alternatives,” she said.

Reshma and her husband, who run a shop in their hometown of Aluva, are increasingly concerned about the rising cost of therapy and rehabilitation services for children with disabilities.

Gayathri, from Thrissur, has a 12-year-old son on the spectrum.

“I used to spend at least Rs 4,000 a week on speech, behavioural and occupational therapy for my child. It was not something I could afford for the long term. I decided to take him to the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Kallettumkara. Now, he receives support at the Thrissur-based Association for Mentally Handicapped Adults (AMHA),” Gayathri said.

According to recent studies, one in every 10 children is born with or acquires a physical, mental or sensory disability. Experts say the number of children requiring such support is increasing. Though several private organisations provide professional support to improve the quality of life of children with disabilities, accessing these services often comes at a considerable financial cost to families.