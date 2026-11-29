KOCHI: In 2023, Reshma’s three-year-old son was diagnosed with autism, which set in motion a demanding schedule of regular counselling and therapy. Initially, a speech-therapy session cost Rs 200-300. Now, a 45-minute sitting sets her back over Rs 500.
“Early on, we wanted to ensure the best possible intervention for our child and did not mind the cost. But, as we moved from one session to another, we realised that this was not going to end anytime soon and started looking for alternatives,” she said.
Reshma and her husband, who run a shop in their hometown of Aluva, are increasingly concerned about the rising cost of therapy and rehabilitation services for children with disabilities.
Gayathri, from Thrissur, has a 12-year-old son on the spectrum.
“I used to spend at least Rs 4,000 a week on speech, behavioural and occupational therapy for my child. It was not something I could afford for the long term. I decided to take him to the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Kallettumkara. Now, he receives support at the Thrissur-based Association for Mentally Handicapped Adults (AMHA),” Gayathri said.
According to recent studies, one in every 10 children is born with or acquires a physical, mental or sensory disability. Experts say the number of children requiring such support is increasing. Though several private organisations provide professional support to improve the quality of life of children with disabilities, accessing these services often comes at a considerable financial cost to families.
“Children with mental disabilities often require multiple therapies or psychological support. A single session now costs anywhere between `500 and `1,000. The fee can double for home sessions, which becomes necessary for children with serious challenges,” Gayathri said. “I have come across parents who have spent nearly `10 lakh on therapy sessions at private institutions without seeing significant improvement in their children’s condition,” she added.
“Unlike physicians, a therapist spends long hours counselling or training each person. This reflects in the cost of sessions. However, exorbitant fees cannot be justified in any way,” said Jayesh K G, a Thrissur-based psychologist.
P Bhanumathi, founder of AMHA, said the state government should address the issue of affordability. “I have had parents approach us seeking professional care after becoming dissatisfied with well-known organisations. Apart from cost, transparency is also crucial,” she said.
Anna Daniel, an occupational therapist based in Kottayam, said government intervention should focus on making insurance coverage available for therapy and rehabilitation services. “In several western countries, such therapies are covered by insurance, reducing the financial burden on parents and caregivers,” she said.
THERAPIST SHORTAGE
Currently, NIPMR and National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram are among the government institutions in the state offering free therapy and related services to children with disabilities
Though 4 medical colleges in have early-intervention centres, a shortage of occupational therapists remains a major challenge to their functioning