THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As mounting differences persist within the state Congress, KPCC president Sunny Joseph has taken up the matter with the high command. On Saturday, Sunny Joseph met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and alerted him about the ongoing organisational and political issues in the state.

After the meeting in Delhi, Sunny Joseph said he had informed the high command about the developments in the state party.

“It was a brief discussion. We could not discuss the developments in detail. I have alerted the leadership about the ongoing political developments. Also I assured him (Rahul) that the state leadership has been trying to resolving the issues here,” he told TNIE.

The meeting comes amid escalating differences within the state Congress, with leaders and factions openly taking opposing positions both within the party and on social media.

Sunny said he did not intend to hold a detailed discussion with Rahul Gandhi as the national leadership has been busy with discussions over the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026.

The party chief, who reached the national capital on Thursday to attend the power ministers’ meeting, decided to extend his stay to meet the AICC leadership. Sunny also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of the organisation, on Friday and discussed the issues in the state in the wake of a report submitted by AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi about issues in the party’s state unit. Sunny returned to Keralam in the evening.