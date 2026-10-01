160 Youth Congress, SFI activists booked over violence in Palayam

Police have registered separate cases against 80 Youth Congress/KSU activists and an equal number of SFI/DYFI activists following a clash in the Palayam area here on Wednesday night.

The violence broke out after Youth Congress and KSU activists took out a protest march against the Union government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Trouble erupted when the march reached near the Kerala University hostel.

According to police, Youth Congress/KSU activists alleged that stones were hurled at the protesters from the hostel. SFI/DYFI activists, however, alleged that the protesters threw burning torchlights towards hostel inmates.

Police intervened and resorted to a lathi charge inside the hostel and outside the premises to disperse the groups.

The Museum police registered a case against 80 Youth Congress/KSU activists, including Nemom Shajeer, Gopy Nayyar, Sayedali Kaippadi, Syamlal and Abhijith. Another case was registered against 80 SFI/DYFI activists, including Venu, Sreekumar, Denny, Aswin and Adithyan.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Kerala Police Act, Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Procession Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Police said the accused would be summoned and arrested as the offences invoked in the cases are non-bailable.

Meanwhile, the SFI has announced a statewide protest at educational institutions on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)