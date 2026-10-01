Andhra government invites Kitex to set up textile park

KOCHI: The Andhra Pradesh government has invited Kitex Garments MD Sabu M Jacob to visit the state and share his expertise to establish a textiles park. AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived in Kochi on Tuesday, visited the Kitex factory and held a discussion with Sabu on utilising the textile sector to empower rural women.

“The AP government wants to establish a big textile park that can provide employment to around two lakh rural women,” Sabu said.

“The minister said a team of experts from AP will arrive in Kochi and conduct detailed discussions on the investment possibilities in his state. They will chart out a 3-4 month plan for the state’s development,” Sabu said.

AP Industries Minister T G Bharath and senior officials accompanied Lokesh on his visit. He later posted on social media: “Pleasure meeting Sabu M Jacob of Kitex Garments in Kochi last evening. We had a good discussion on the textile and apparel sector, manufacturing opportunities and Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial ecosystem. I invited Kitex to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and partner with us in our growth journey.”