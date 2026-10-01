Kerala

Andhra government invites Kitex to set up textile park

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived in Kochi on Tuesday, visited the Kitex factory and held a discussion with Sabu on utilising the textile sector to empower rural women.
Nara Lokesh visiting the Kitex Garments unit at Kizhakkambalam on Wednesday.
Nara Lokesh visiting the Kitex Garments unit at Kizhakkambalam on Wednesday.Photo | X
Express News Service
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KOCHI: The Andhra Pradesh government has invited Kitex Garments MD Sabu M Jacob to visit the state and share his expertise to establish a textiles park. AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived in Kochi on Tuesday, visited the Kitex factory and held a discussion with Sabu on utilising the textile sector to empower rural women.

“The AP government wants to establish a big textile park that can provide employment to around two lakh rural women,” Sabu said.

“The minister said a team of experts from AP will arrive in Kochi and conduct detailed discussions on the investment possibilities in his state. They will chart out a 3-4 month plan for the state’s development,” Sabu said.

AP Industries Minister T G Bharath and senior officials accompanied Lokesh on his visit. He later posted on social media: “Pleasure meeting Sabu M Jacob of Kitex Garments in Kochi last evening. We had a good discussion on the textile and apparel sector, manufacturing opportunities and Andhra Pradesh’s growing industrial ecosystem. I invited Kitex to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and partner with us in our growth journey.”

Andhra Pradesh government
Kitex
Sabu M Jacob
Kitex Garments

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