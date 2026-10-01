It’s the end of line as Mangaluru bids Southern Railway farewell today

KASARAGOD: Despite protests and strong opposition from Keralam, Mangaluru’s century long relationship with Southern Railway comes to an end today. With the region becoming part of the Mysuru division of South Western Railway, a long-pending demand of the people of Mangaluru comes to fruition. Railways refused to reverse the division on the grounds that it would be easier to manage Mangaluru region with it part of South Western Railway.

Operational control was shifted to Mysuru on Wednesday, with railway controllers taking charge of operations after two days of monitoring on September 28 and 29. The transfer of administrative affairs will mark the completion of the process.

From Thursday, the approach to Ullal station in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada would mark the northern boundary of Southern Railway. On August 21, the Railway Board issued an order detaching Mangaluru region — consisting Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction terminals, goods shed, marshalling yards, and around 38 route kilometres — from the Palakkad division of Southern Railway, effective October 1.

The order caught the state government and legislators off-guard, though it was first mooted in 2024. A gazette notification followed within a few hours, unlike the usual time frame of a week, in what was hailed as a master stroke by BJP’s Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta.

This stirred Keralam’s parliamentarians into action, as they staged protests and meet officials demanding rollback of the decision. On September 21, a group of MPs, in a last-ditch attempt, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who ended up lecturing them on the railway works undertaken in the state since 2014.