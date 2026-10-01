Late-night clashes rock Kerala as political tempers flare

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A late-night clash between Youth Congress and SFI-DYFI workers in the capital on Wednesday, involving stone pelting, tyre burning and a police lathicharge, marked a fresh escalation in the political violence that has gripped the state.

The clash broke out after stones were allegedly thrown from the Kerala University men’s hostel premises at a Youth Congress (YC) protest march against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. YC workers retaliated by hurling burning pieces of tyre into the hostel compound.

SFI-DYFI workers hit back, triggering a clash that forced police to resort to lathicharge inside the hostel premises. Several SFI-DYFI as well as YC workers were injured and taken to hospital. Some Youth Congress workers allegedly blocked vehicles carrying SFI workers to the hospital, escalating tensions further.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan later visited the hostel and spoke to SFI-DYFI workers, who subsequently took out a protest march alleging police high-handedness. SFI also announced a statewide strike in educational institutions on Thursday.

In a separate incident around the same time, BJP workers alleged that unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a beer bottle at their party headquarters near Aristo Junction. This came amid an escalation in the BJP-Congress confrontation in the capital, which has spread across the state following a YC protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Keralam.