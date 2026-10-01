Meeting major conditions, Koratty makes the case for hosting AIIMS

KOCHI: The availability of a single parcel of 200 acres of land. It’s location in a central district, along NH 544, and proximity to Kochi, a leading medical hub. Thrissur’s Koratty appears to have much going for it as Keralam lays the groundwork for the much-anticipated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

And with adequate political backing, Koratty could emerge as a strong contender, given its advantages over other locations identified by the state government.

Soon after the UDF came to power, Chalakudy MLA K J Saneshkumar Joseph presented a motion in the assembly urging the state government to include Koratty among the locations for the proposed AIIMS. It is reliably learned that Koratty made the final list sent to the Union ministry of health.

The central government mandates 200 acres of contiguous land and related infrastructure, including road connectivity, water supply and electricity -- provided free of cost by a state government-- to establish an AIIMS-style super specialty hospital and teaching institute. States should also take care of the necessary clearances.

In keeping with the conditions, Koratty is a prime candidate. It has 100 acres of land that was set apart for the now-defunct Gandhigram Government Hospital of Dermatology. The Government of India Press, which shut shop in 2022, also has 100 acres of unused land. This in addition to 45 acres of abandoned land of Vaigai Threads Processors Ltd, which suspended operations in 2o13 following labour unrest, next to NH 544.