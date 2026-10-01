Northeast monsoon likely to favour south Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a notably deficient southwest monsoon, Keralam could see a sharper regional divide in rainfall during the northeast monsoon, with southern districts likely to receive better rains while northern Kerala may face below-normal rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its post-monsoon seasonal outlook issued on Wednesday, forecast normal rainfall for South Peninsular India during October-December. However, meteorologists cautioned that the broad regional forecast should not be interpreted as uniform rainfall across Kerala.

Meteorologist Rajeevan Erikkulam said that southern Keralam can expect normal to above-normal rainfall during the period while northern parts of the state are likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the period.

“We cannot simply classify the overall rainfall for Kerala as normal. The IMD’s forecast of normal rainfall applies broadly across a five-state region, but regional variations within Kerala must be considered.” he said.