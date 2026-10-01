Samastha rift spills over to youth wing

MALAPPURAM: The factional feud within Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (EK) between the pro-League and anti-League camps has spilled over to its youth organisations, with tensions surfacing during membership drives and elections of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students’ Federation (SKSSF) and Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS).

The pro-League faction has alleged that certain leaders are attempting to sideline the League camp from the membership campaigns. They accused SYS secretary Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu of leading efforts to derail the membership drive and polls and alleged he has been engaged in activities against the organisation’s interests.

Ambalakkadavu, however, said the decision to defer the drive and election was taken by the SYS election committee at a meeting held in the presence of Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.