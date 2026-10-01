Union cabinet approves Rs 8,398 crore Vizhinjam ORR; EC clearance granted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union cabinet has granted environmental clearance for the proposed Rs 8,398 crore Greenfield Outer Ring Road connecting Vizhinjam and Navaikulam on Wednesday putting an end to uncertainties and delay.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted environmental clearance for the 62.7 km project, subject to a series of environmental safeguards. As many as 6500 parties who have surrendered their land for the project had approached the High Court seeking intervention in the matter.

An official source told TNIE that the disbursal of compensation and tendering of the project will happen simultaneously. The project is expected to be completed in 30 months.

The project,implemented by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will stretch from Navaikulam to Vizhinjam and the alignment passes through 24 villages across six Taluks - Varkala, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Kattakada, Neyyatinkara and Thiruvananthapuram.

The land acquisition cost for the project is estimated at Rs 4,129 crores.

Around 314.05 hectares of land will be acquired for the project of which 93.6% comprises private land and 6.39 percent government land. The ORR has a proposed right of way of 45 metres, including service roads, widening to between 60 and 80 metres at tunnels, slip roads and their approaches.