12 per cent of inmates in Kerala prisons seek mental health help

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suresh (name changed) coming home on parole was something his family feared, given his history. However, his wife and children, who once dreaded even the sound of his footsteps, were surprised. He was a changed man. No doors were being slammed, nor invectives hollered, at home.
The transformation was the result of the rehabilitation efforts taken by the prison authorities to help him overcome alcohol addiction. This included mental-health therapy. And Suresh is just one of the many whose lives have changed for the better, thanks to timely intervention of prison authorities.
According to figures with the prisons and correctional services department, 1,201 of the 9,805 inmates – roughly 12.24% – currently in jails across the state, have sought mental health support. Of these, 1,160 are men. They take some medication, as followup for past conditions or other minor issues, department sources said.
However, none suffers from severe psychological problems that would see them harming themselves or others. Psychiatrists said this should be seen as a positive trend, as people who would otherwise never seek support are receiving the best available facilities.
Substance abuse is the main antagonist in many of the prisoners’ lives, said Dr Arun V, a consultant psychiatrist. “Though there are people who develop mental health issues after getting imprisoned, a majority of those seeking support are those who already had past issues, like depression and anxiety that worsened due to their liquor or substance addiction. An old study among prisoners seeking mental health support showed that 390 out of 401 inmates examined had these issues; if only this proportion has worsened recently,” he said.
Every new inmate undergoes a thorough health checkup, during which information is collected about any medication they are on. Prison officials also keep a close watch on the prisoners’ health, and anyone experiencing a sudden, serious complication is immediately referred to the local general hospital or medical college hospital.
“We address the health issues of all inmates,” DGP (prisons) S Sreejith told TNIE. “If any inmate suffers from mental health issues, she/he is accorded adequate treatment. This approach has changed many lives,” he said.
Prisoners monitored, referred when needed
Every new inmate undergoes a thorough health checkup, during which information is collected about any medication they are on. Prison officials also keep a close watch on the prisoners’ health, and anyone experiencing a sudden, serious complication is immediately referred to the local general hospital or medical college hospital.