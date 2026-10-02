12 per cent of inmates in Kerala prisons seek mental health help

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suresh (name changed) coming home on parole was something his family feared, given his history. However, his wife and children, who once dreaded even the sound of his footsteps, were surprised. He was a changed man. No doors were being slammed, nor invectives hollered, at home.

The transformation was the result of the rehabilitation efforts taken by the prison authorities to help him overcome alcohol addiction. This included mental-health therapy. And Suresh is just one of the many whose lives have changed for the better, thanks to timely intervention of prison authorities.

According to figures with the prisons and correctional services department, 1,201 of the 9,805 inmates – roughly 12.24% – currently in jails across the state, have sought mental health support. Of these, 1,160 are men. They take some medication, as followup for past conditions or other minor issues, department sources said.

However, none suffers from severe psychological problems that would see them harming themselves or others. Psychiatrists said this should be seen as a positive trend, as people who would otherwise never seek support are receiving the best available facilities.