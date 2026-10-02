Adoor Prakash’s open criticism of CM Satheesan exposes new battlelines in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just four months into V D Satheesan’s tenure, an internal Congress rift has emerged as the first major challenge to the UDF government, with simmering resentment now exposing new battlelines within the party.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s open questioning of Satheesan is being viewed as part of a bigger move, targeting the CM. A prominent section within the party and the government, especially those who owe allegiance to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, has been unhappy with the unilateral manner in which decisions are being taken. Senior leader and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, too, is apparently maintaining a distance.

What UDF convener Adoor Prakash expressed was a general sentiment within the party, said a Political Affairs Committee member. No discussions are being held within the party, he said with an apparent reference to the Indian Union Muslim League bagging a sixth cabinet rank.

“What the convener said out loud, is something Congress workers have been feeling for some time now. The Congress, with 63 MLAs, has surrendered all Cabinet rank posts to UDF partners. No discussions were held within either the party or the UDF. In fact many senior Congress leaders were under the impression that the party would get at least one cabinet rank post,” he said.

Notably, Venugopal has maintained a studied silence over inner-party issues. Some leaders have already demanded KC’s direct intervention in party affairs. “The state party leadership seems more or less dysfunctional.