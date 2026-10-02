Competition hurts revenue, but Keralam's prison kitchens endure

KOCHI: From feeding prisoners to expanding into a business venture that found acceptance among thousands outside the jail’s walls, Keralam’s prison kitchens have come a long way.

The change began in the 2010s, when the kitchens were modernised with new machinery to cut down on time and labour. The experience of catering to large numbers of inmates encouraged the department of prisons and correctional services to explore commercial food production.

In 2011, the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram, launched the first Freedom Food Making Unit. From the initial chapati and vegetable, chicken and egg curry packets, the menu expanded to include snacks, bakery products, pickles and cooked meals.

Freedom outlets sprung up in other parts of the state, too. However, the outlets are now operating in a far more competitive food market, especially in Kochi where Kudumbashree ventures, the corporation’s Samridhi outlets and other affordable food initiatives have taken root.

And this has affected sales. The turnover of Freedom Food unit at Ernakulam District Jail fell from `3.11 crore in 2023-24 to `2.80 crore in 2024-25 and further to `1.90 crore in 2025-26.

“Before November 2024, our average monthly sales were around `21 to `23 lakh. Now, it is around `16 lakh,” a jail official said. The officials said increase in raw material and gas prices, along with the rise in daily wages paid to prisoners – from `170 to `530 – has put additional pressure on the unit.