Five arrested for abducting couple from Thrissur lodge, sexually assaulting woman

THRISSUR: Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with a case in which a woman and her male companion were abducted from a lodge in Thrissur by a group posing as police officers, taken to Tamil Nadu and assaulted. Two of the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at an unoccupied house in Tiruppur.

The arrested are Devi, 27, a native of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu; Thomas Priyadarshan Deva, 27, a native of the Nilgiris; Raghupathi Raj, 20, from Dindigul; Shankar, 20, from Viranapetti in Karur; and Balraj, 31, from Kadavur.

The arrests were made by a special investigation team led by Assistant Commissioner T R Rajesh on the directions of Thrissur City Police Commissioner Nakul R Deshmukh.

The incident occurred on September 22, police said. According to police, the incident stemmed from a relationship between a married Tamil Nadu-based man and a woman from Malappuram.

Devi, the man’s wife and the first accused, had objected to the relationship. However, the man continued the relationship. After learning that he had taken a room with the woman at a lodge in Thrissur on September 22, Devi sought the help of Thomas, the second accused.