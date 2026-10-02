Honeymoon over? Cracks surface in Congress over CM Satheesan’s style

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The simmering discontent within the ruling Congress over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s style of functioning spilled into the open on Thursday, with senior leader and UDF convener Adoor Prakash publicly accusing him of taking major decisions unilaterally, keeping both the party and the UDF in the dark.

“Several important decisions were being taken without discussions within the UDF, and I often learn about them from media reports,” he told reporters. He also pointed out that the UDF had not met in recent times, adding that Satheesan, as its chairman, should take the initiative to convene it. “That is not happening,” he said.

The immediate trigger for Prakash’s outburst was media reports on Wednesday’s cabinet decision to appoint IUML leader M K Muneer as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) and Forward Bloc national general secretary G Devarajan as Keralam’s Special Representative in New Delhi, both with cabinet rank.

However, he clarified that both Muneer and Devarajan deserved the posts and that he had nothing against either of them. His objection, he said, was to the lack of consultation within the UDF. Stopping short of accusing Satheesan of hijacking the system, the UDF convener said matters requiring joint consultation must be decided that way.

He also flagged the delay in appointments to various boards and corporations. “The UDF government has been in power for four months, yet most boards and corporations are still headed by appointees of the previous LDF government,” he said.

Later talking to TNIE, Prakash said, “The UDF and the Congress party have become weak, as is evident from the front’s performance in the recent local body byelections. The UDF’s relatively poor performance has dented the image of its government.”