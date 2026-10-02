Kerala: Jayathilak may face Vigilance probe in Muttil case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak could face a Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau inquiry in connection with the Muttil tree-felling case, with the home department likely to entrust the anti-graft body with the probe.

Jayathilak, who was Revenue Secretary in October 2020, had issued an order allowing farmers to fell trees on land assigned to them under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules. The order was allegedly misused to fell several high-value trees in the Muttil area.

Forest Minister Shibu Baby John is expected to hand over the recommendation for a Vigilance probe to the home department before the weekend, a source said.

There is an allegation that Jayathilak issued the order despite reservations expressed by officials of the revenue and forest departments. The opinions of the law and forest departments were also not sought before issuing the order, it was reportedly found.

The High Court had passed an interim order against the revenue department’s move, but this was reportedly not brought to the notice of the ministers during the Cabinet meeting.