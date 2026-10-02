Malayalis find new farming frontier in Africa

KOZHIKODE: You can travel thousands of kilometres from Keralam, cross an ocean and stand on unfamiliar African soil – only to discover that the person working the land beside you speaks Malayalam.

Malayalis are no strangers to travelling to different corners of the map in search of a better life. However, a new chapter is emerging in the migration story, far away in Africa.

Across the continent, entrepreneurs from Keralam, particularly from he Malabar region, are exploring farmland as a business opportunity. Availability of land on lease, scope for commercial cultivation and growing demand for familiar vegetables among expatriate communities have encouraged the entrepreneurs to experiment with agriculture on a scale that would be difficult to replicate in Keralam.

One such entrepreneur is Arjas Rahman of Kappad Vengalam in Kozhikode, who ventured into Sierra Leone and gradually built an agricultural enterprise combining farming with retail. He said more than 200 Malayalis, many of them from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, are currently in the West African nation.

Rahman’s journey to Africa started with him working with a royal family in Bahrain. Later, he was encouraged to explore business opportunities. His search eventually brought him to Africa around four years ago. “Everything was new to me – the terrain, food, people, even the way of life,” Rahman told TNIE.