Operation Thelima: 74 eateries in Keralam shut for reusing degraded cooking oil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to curb the health risks associated with repeatedly heated cooking oil, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has launched a statewide enforcement drive targeting eateries and food businesses that reuse degraded frying oil.

The two day special drive - ‘Operation Thelima’, saw 142 special squads inspect 1834 food business establishments across the state. The operation focused particularly on roadside eateries, thattukadas, tea shops, snack-making units and other establishments where large quantities of food are fried. As many as 74 eateries were shut down where the violation was found.

According to food safety authorities, repeated heating alters the chemical composition of edible oil, increasing the concentration of Total Polar Compounds (TPC) and other degradation products. Under food safety standards, cooking oil with TPC above 25% cannot be used for food preparation. The department has stressed that such oil must be prevented from entering the food chain.

“Food safety requirements cannot be compromised in the interest of commercial convenience . Operation Thelima is part of the department's continued enforcement efforts to ensure that food businesses comply with prescribed food safety standards. Similar inspections will continue and strict legal action will be taken against violators,” said a food safety official.