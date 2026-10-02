Protest continues across Kerala as police book 160 people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after late-night political clashes rocked the state capital, the clashes and violence have spread across the state with protests against ministers in different districts. DYFI workers took out black flag protests against Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh in different parts of Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 160 people — 80 each from the Youth Congress and SFI camps­ — on Thursday in two separate cases in the late-night confrontation that occurred in the state capital on Wednesday.

While the accused from the Congress camp include its Thiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Shajeer and KSU district committee president Gopu Neyyar, both the FIRs include 75 identifiable members from each of the outfits.

However, no arrests were made on Thursday. Although neither FIR clearly states which group initiated the attack, similar charges have been registered against both parties, including damage to public property and obstruction of a public way.

Storming protests took place across different parts of the state in response to the police action by CPM, SFI, and DYFI. However, no police action was largely initiated against the protestors.

The protest march organised by CPM from the Martyrs’ Column to the secretariat here on Thursday evening was attended by senior leaders including K K Shailaja, V Joy, Kadakampally Surendran, C S Sujatha, among others. The SFI protest at the secretariat was inaugurated by SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev. The protesters also burned the flags of KSU.