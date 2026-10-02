Victory stones of Ikkeri Nayaks in Kerala are gradually fading

KASARAGOD: The victory stones of Ikkeri Nayaks, who ruled Kasaragod region from Shivamogga in Karnataka, are disappearing over the course of time. Historians have called to preserve stones remaining in the Kanhangad region.

Major rulers of the dynasty, namely Shivappa Nayaka (1645-1660), Sadashiva Nayaka (1530-1566), and Somasekhara Nayaka (1714-1739), established these victory stones with engravings of Tulu insignia – a sun and crescent moon with a Shivalinga – whenever they conquered native kingdoms during their campaigns, says Dr Nandakumar Koroth, historical researcher and head of the history department at Nehru Arts and Science College.

During their rule, Kanhangad was conquered by Shivappa Nayak and the victory stones were established in the region. One such victory stone is situated inside the Karattuvayal. Unfortunately, the stone is sinking into the soil and is barely noticeable. “It took us some time to find the stone and it is likely that we may lose it soon,” says Nandakumar.

Meanwhile, another victory stone is near Durga Higher Secondary School in Kanhangad which has become a stone of worship. “There was another such stone opposite to Rajah school in Nileshwar town. The stone is nowhere to be seen though it was present in the 90s,” he says, stressing the importance of preserving such historical relics.