Violence spills to Kannur, Kasaragod; minister Janeesh confronted

KANNUR/KASARAGOD: Violence in Thiruvananthapuram spilled over to Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday, with DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, confronting Minister for Sports, Archaeology, Archives, Registration and Youth Affairs O J Janeesh during his visit to the districts. The protests led to scuffles between police and activists at several places.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged marches to MLA offices in Kasaragod, condemning the UDF government for allegedly failing to prevent the attack on the BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Janeesh was in Kannur and Kasaragod to attend various events. At Kuppam in Kannur, DYFI protesters stopped the minister’s convoy and confronted his vehicle as he was heading to Kasaragod after an event in Taliparamba. Visuals from the spot showed protesters hitting the vehicle with their hands and what appeared to be stones. The vehicle’s rain guard and flagstaff were damaged during the protest.

The protest continued in Payyanur, where DYFI workers again confronted the minister’s convoy.

Heavy police picketing was deployed in Nileshwar to prevent any untoward incident as Janeesh was scheduled to visit the Nileshwar palace. Activists intercepted the minister’s convoy near Thaliyil temple and showed black flags to him. Police resorted to lathicharge to remove the protesters from the spot.