‘Art is a form of shamanism’, says Kochi Biennale curator Kader Attia

For Kader Attia, art begins with a wound. Then emerge possibilities of ‘repair’.

The Algerian-French artist has spent two decades exploring memory, colonialism, the scars history leaves behind, and healing. Now, as the first international curator of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, he returns to a city shaped by centuries of cultural crossings.

In an engaging conversation with TNIE, Kader talks about making art more accessible, looking beyond the colonial gaze, Kerala’s traditions of healing, and protecting the physical experience of art in the age of AI.

Excerpts:

Could you tell us about your beliefs and outlook on art?

I believe art should be a refuge. We are all different, coming from different perspectives. Art, through artistic experiences and exhibitions, is a place where we can create a new world from scratch.

I say ‘from scratch’ because we need to return to the source of what makes us gregarious — what brings us together to admire, question, watch, meditate, laugh, cry and individuate ourselves collectively.