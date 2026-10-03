BJP approaches Governor seeking action against Minister OJ Janeesh over black-flag protest against Shah

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP has approached the Governor seeking action against Youth affairs minister OJ Janeesh in connection with the Youth Congress protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged the latter to take Constitutional action including considering withdrawal of the Governor's constitutional pleasure.



In his memorandum, the BJP chief referred to the incident in which the Union Home Minister's convoy was allegedly obstructed in Kollam on September 26. A case was also registered at Kollam East police station. The BJP pointed out that soon after the incident Minister OJ Janeesh, who's also the Youth Congress president in the state, posted videos of the incident on social media. He also referred to an organisational decision in this regard. The social media post was later deleted. Accusing the minister of having prior knowledge about the conspiracy, the BJP sought action against him for violating the oath of office.



"These circumstances raise serious questions regarding the Minister's prior knowledge of the incident and his alleged involvement in the abetment or conspiracy relating to the offences under Crime No. 1984/2026. Despite the circumstances, the jurisdictional police have not arrayed the Minister as a co-accused by invoking the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2025," said the petition while expressing apprehension that the minister could influence the ongoing investigation. The BJP leadership urged the Governor to call for a detailed report from law enforcement authorities regarding the crime. A report should be sought from the chief minister on the allegations against the minister.



A BJP delegation led by national executive member PK Krishnadas, vice president Shaun Gaorge and Yuva Morcha president Manu Prasad met the Governor in Kottayam on Saturday to hand over the memorandum. Krishnadas urged the Governor to probe into the state minister's role in the whole issue. The Governor has agreed to look into the complaint and take actions as per the Constitution, BJP leader Shaaun George told TNIE.