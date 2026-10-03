BJP leader and ex-DGP R Sreelekha resigns as Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the BJP, senior leader R Sreelekha quit as party councillor after prolonged differences with party leadership. She has not been on good terms with the leadership after being denied the mayor's post in the City Corporation.

The ex-DGP who was BJP's Sasthamangalam councillor informed her decision through the ward's WhatsApp groups. Sreelekha said she had handed over her resignation to Mayor VV Rajesh citing personal reasons on September 30. She said she would hand over her resignation letter to the District Collector on Monday (October 5). Speaking to the media, Mayor VV Rajesh confirmed receiving her resignation letter.

The resignation has put the saffron party, which is ruling with a wafer-thin majority, in deep crisis. The BJP-led NDA has 50 seats in the 101-member council and is ruling with the support of independents. Meanwhile, conciliatory efforts have already begun within the party to persuade her to withdraw the resignation.

The resignation comes months after she had publicly expressed her disappointment over being denied the mayoral post despite having been assured the position before the local body elections.

The resignation also comes against the backdrop of several controversies involving Sreelekha after she assumed office, including a dispute over office space at the Corporation building in Sasthamangalam.