CPM bid to reap political gains from recent clashes: Kerala Minister O J Janeesh

KOLLAM: Sports, Youth Welfare, Registration, and Archaeology Minister O J Janeesh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan were attempting to turn the recent violence at University College into a “golden opportunity” for political leverage.

Tthe minister alleged that the surge in street violence by SFI and DYFI cadres across the state was part of a high-level conspiracy masterminded by top leaders to divert public attention from pressing corruption scandals, including the monthly payment case, and ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes.

The minister revealed that his official vehicle was targeted and attacked at 10 different locations during recent travels across the state. Asserting that he respects the democratic right to peaceful black-flag demonstrations, he emphasised that physical violence, property damage, and vandalism in the name of protest cannot be accepted.

“The nationwide agitation led by the Congress aims to expose how the Union government came to power by subverting electoral integrity,” Janeesh said.

“Our black-flag demonstration against Union Minister Amit Shah was part of that democratic protest. However, when our rally passed in front of University College, SFI activists threw beer bottles and stones to deliberately instigate violence and sabotage the Youth Congress march.”