Discontent brewing within Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress over postings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of women’s representation in the appointments of heads of cultural bodies, and public prosecutors has sparked resentment within the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, amid disagreements within the Congress leadership over related issues.

Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather on Friday openly demanded that a KPCC executive committee meeting be convened at the earliest to discuss their concerns and demands. Differences have also emerged within the Mahila Congress over its stance towards the government with a section of woman leaders opposing the move to pass a resolution against the CM.

Party insiders, meanwhile, believe that the disagreements between the CM and the Mahila Congress leaders are behind the demand.

“There were recommendations from the Mahila Congress president and the leadership regarding the appointment of public prosecutors. However, the chief minister took a different stance. This has led to a disagreement, with a section of the Mahila Congress leaders planning to pass a resolution against him. It did not happen as a few general secretaries of the women’s wing opposed the move,” said a KPCC member.

Addressing the media later, Jebi Mather demanded convening of a KPCC executive meeting to discuss the issue.

“It has been four months since the UDF government came to power. The KPCC has not convened an executive committee meeting in this period. I had requested the party chief to convene a meeting several times, personally meeting him as well through emails,” she said.