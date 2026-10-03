Discontent brewing within Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress over postings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of women’s representation in the appointments of heads of cultural bodies, and public prosecutors has sparked resentment within the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, amid disagreements within the Congress leadership over related issues.
Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather on Friday openly demanded that a KPCC executive committee meeting be convened at the earliest to discuss their concerns and demands. Differences have also emerged within the Mahila Congress over its stance towards the government with a section of woman leaders opposing the move to pass a resolution against the CM.
Party insiders, meanwhile, believe that the disagreements between the CM and the Mahila Congress leaders are behind the demand.
“There were recommendations from the Mahila Congress president and the leadership regarding the appointment of public prosecutors. However, the chief minister took a different stance. This has led to a disagreement, with a section of the Mahila Congress leaders planning to pass a resolution against him. It did not happen as a few general secretaries of the women’s wing opposed the move,” said a KPCC member.
Addressing the media later, Jebi Mather demanded convening of a KPCC executive meeting to discuss the issue.
“It has been four months since the UDF government came to power. The KPCC has not convened an executive committee meeting in this period. I had requested the party chief to convene a meeting several times, personally meeting him as well through emails,” she said.
The KPCC, meanwhile, met twice, for the political affairs committee and a meeting of the KPCC and DCC office-bearers, in the past four months.
The lack of women’s representation in appointments made by the state government has also emerged as a concern. Among the appointments to government bodies, Priyanka Nair, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy vice-chairperson, is the only woman appointed.
Jebi told TNIE that the demands and concerns of the Mahila Congress will be raised in the executive meeting.
A senior Mahila Congress leader said that there is a lack of coordination within the party.
“We have our own ideas and opinions. There is a lack of consultation and coordination in the party, and it was discussed in the Mahila Congress too,” she said.
‘Convene meeting’
Jebi Mather openly demanded that a KPCC executive committee meeting be convened at the earliest to discuss their concerns and demands
Differences have emerged within Mahila Congress over its stance towards the govt, with a section of woman leaders opposing the move to pass a resolution against the CM
Lack of representation
The lack of women’s representation in appointments made by the state government has also emerged as a concern. Among the appointments to government bodies, Priyanka Nair, Kerala State Chalac hitra Academy vice-chairp erson nmtate Chalac hitra Academy vice-chairp erson nme nt bodies, Priyanka Nair, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy