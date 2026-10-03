Focus on ‘lack of consultation’ claim as no UDF meet in two months in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Muslim League and a section of Congress leaders rejected UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s open charges against Chief Minister V D Satheesan over lack of consultations within the front, the fact remains that the UDF hasn’t met for the past two months. During the said period, the government made a number of cabinet rank postings, appointments to academies, in addition to taking policy decisions on discontinuation of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

It was on July 30 that the UDF last met for formal discussions. The meeting at the time had kicked up a row as Adoor Prakash had at the time, announced the front’s decision to go ahead with the implementation of the controversial PM SHRI scheme, which IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty rejected the very next day. Sources in the UDF said this episode may have triggered the first differences.

“Needless to say, discussions are not being held within the UDF or in the party. Chairpersons have been appointed to academies without any consultations even within the party. Many of them have not even been to our events, nor do they share any political or ideological thinking with us. These decisions were taken by a few, without discussions,” pointed out a senior Congress leader.

“Similarly, how can all cabinet berths be given only to allies? Shouldn’t there be a decorum?” asked another senior leader. Sources said a minister from the KC camp even raised the matter of holding consultations within the party, when the state cabinet took the decision.

Prakash had aired concerns over lack of consultations within the UDF over allotment of cabinet berths. M K Muneer was given chairmanship of Administrative Reforms Commission as per a general understanding.