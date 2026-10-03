From flyover to Mundamveli LIFE, political tables turn after a decade

KOCHI: Nearly a decade after the Palarivattom flyover became a political weapon for the LDF to wield against the previous UDF government, the tables have turned with the Congress-led state government ordering a vigilance probe into allegations of poor construction of LIFE Mission flats in Mundamveli.

Though differing vastly in scale and purpose, both projects ended up being scrutinised following changes in government, with questions raised over construction quality, public money and accountability.

The Palarivattom flyover controversy centred on alleged corruption, lack of proper planning, and poor-quality construction. After the LDF came to power in 2016, the issue became a major talking point against the UDF government it replaced. Following an investigation, vigilance charged five people, including then PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, for graft.

There was even discussions on demolishing the flyover because of concerns over its structural condition. However, it was eventually retained and subjected to extensive repairs.

Now, the Mundamveli flats have brought a similar controversy to the LDF’s doorstep. The 78 families shifted from the flood-prone P&T Colony had hoped for safer living conditions. Instead, they have been facing leaking roofs, defective pipes and poorly constructed septic tanks. Despite complaints being raised for nearly two years, the problems remain, leaving residents in distress.

Around Rs 18 crore was spent on the construction of two apartment complexes. The work was awarded to Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which, according to sources, had no prior experience in constructing prefabricated flats.

The estimated project cost was Rs 14.61 crore, or about Rs 3,611.18 per sqft, while the final cost touched around Rs 4,500 per sqft, according to sources in the Kochi corporation. The project had also faced allegations involving the then chief minister’s office, former GCDA chairman C N Mohanan and other stakeholders. RTI activist Cheshire Tarzan had raised allegations concerning the project.