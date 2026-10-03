From pre-dawn to dusk, a new rhythm for tapping on cards in Kerala rubber plantations

KOTTAYAM: For more than a century, the pre-dawn hours in Central Travancore, the heartland of rubber plantations, have belonged to rubber tappers. Long before the sun rises, they move briskly from tree to tree, a battery-operated torch strapped to the head and a tapping knife in hand, carving the familiar grooves that set latex flowing. The ritual, deeply woven into the life of the region’s rubber plantations, has remained largely unchanged for generations.

That century-old routine, however, could soon become a thing of the past. Trials by the Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) suggest that shifting the tapping schedule from the early morning to the evening, with latex collected the following morning, could significantly increase yield from rubber plantations.

The change, researchers say, could not only boost plantation revenue but also bring relief to thousands of tappers by giving a major shift in their daily lives and working conditions.

According to researchers, tapping rubber trees from 5 pm to 8.30 pm is more effective and could significantly increase latex yield and boost the income of tappers. “We have been carrying out the study for the past one-and-half years. In the preliminary studies, we found that low frequency tapping once a week in the evening could increase the yield up to 40 percent. This is still at the trial stage and no recommendation has been made so far,” said Reju M J, the scientist leading the study.

According to Reju, evening tapping allows latex to flow throughout the night before it is collected the following morning, potentially reducing the proportion of cup coagulum - the solidified rubber left in the collection cup.