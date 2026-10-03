Kerala CM Satheesan sets less than two more months to start delivering on promises

KOCHI: With his Congress-led UDF government having completed more than four months in office, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday said the government needs to start delivering on its plans, setting a six-month window for tangible results from his government.

“Discussions (with companies) are in various stages; some are in the first phase, some in the second phase, and some in the final stage. I can assure you one thing: after six months, there should be delivery,” Satheesan said

The CM was responding to a question from a student after he delivered the 18th K P Hormis Memorial Lecture, hosted by Federal Bank in Kochi. The government has, since assuming office, outlined a series of ambitious plans for Keralam, including Satheesan’s proposed ‘Port City’ initiative to integrate the state’s maritime and inland water transport ecosystem.

Satheesan said discussions with various companies for investments in Keralam were progressing at different levels, with some proposals having reached advanced stages.

Delivering the lecture on ‘Reimagining Keralam’, the CM called for a comprehensive transformation of the state across education, healthcare, tourism, sports, public welfare, elderly care and women’s safety.

He said Keralam already had infrastructure and social amenities comparable to those in several Western countries, but stressed the need to use these resources more efficiently. He also called for turning the state’s geographical and demographic challenges into opportunities while creating greater avenues for the youth and ensuring the welfare of senior citizens.

Satheesan said Keralam should move beyond its traditionally recognised development achievements and evolve a distinctive development model capable of redefining growth across sectors.